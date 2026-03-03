Tinubu Nominates Economist Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Mr Taiwo Oyedele as the next Minister of State for Finance.

The President made this known in a statement on his X account Tuesday evening.

News.ng reports that Mr Oyedele, who served as chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, will take over from Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite.

According to the President, before his new appointment, which is subject to Senate confirmation, Mr Oyedele has “served our nation diligently as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, leading the overhaul of our tax system with clarity, courage, and competence. His depth as an economist, accountant, and public policy expert will strengthen our fiscal architecture at a critical time.”

Meanwhile, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite will continue to serve the nation as Minister of State for Budget and National Planning.

In his closing remarks, President Tinubu stated that his administration is “building a team defined by expertise, discipline, and results. The work continues. Nigeria First.”

Until his appointment, Oyedele, a renowned economist and accountant, was a graduate of Accountancy and Finance from the prestigious Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) before heading to England to further his education at Oxford Brookes University.

He completed executive education programs at the London School of Economics, Yale University, Gordon Institute of Business Science, and Harvard Kennedy School.

In his 22 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), he rose to become the Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader.

Notably, within the span of two years as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, his committee initiated the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS) — a revamp of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Also, during his leadership, the Nigerian Senate passed four tax reform bills, including the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA), Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA), Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act (NRSA), and Joint Revenue Board Act (JRBA).