Tinubu Orders Recruitment of 1,000 Forest Guards Two Weeks After Oyo School Abductions 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in collaboration with the Oyo State Government, including the deployment of a specialised security unit to beef up rescue efforts following the abduction of 39 students and seven teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of the state, News.ng reports.

The President made the announcement in a post on X on Monday.

This follows the visit of a high-powered delegation from the federal government to the Esiele and Yawota communities over the weekend.

Also, the president granted the request of the communities for the establishment of a military base in the area, which he said would be urgently considered.

He said, “At my direction, following the visit of a high-level Federal Government delegation that I sent to the Esiele and Yawota communities in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, I have approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in collaboration with the Oyo State Government.

“I have also directed the deployment of a specialised security unit with advanced rescue capabilities to intensify efforts to secure the safe return of the abducted pupils and teachers.

“The communities’ request for the establishment of a military base in the area is receiving urgent consideration.”

The President, while commiserating with the families of the abducted students and teachers, said he shares “the pain and anxiety of the affected families,” adding that “no child should be taken from the safety of a classroom. No parent should have to endure this anguish.”

This news platform reports that the incident has led to primary school teachers across the state shutting down classrooms and embarking on a statewide strike. Members of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), in solidarity with the action, joined the teachers in protesting the abduction in Oyo State.