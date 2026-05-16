Tinubu, Trump Confirm Elimination of Wanted IS Leader Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki in Lake Chad Basin

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has confirmed the elimination of a wanted IS senior leader, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki, also known as Abu-Mainok, following a joint operation by the Nigerian military and the US Army, news.ng reports.

The President disclosed this in a statement on X on Saturday morning.

According to the statement, the strike was carried out overnight at the target compound of Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki in the Lake Chad Basin.

The IS senior leader was killed alongside his lieutenants.

He stated, “Overnight, Nigeria and the United States recorded a significant example of effective collaboration in the fight against terrorism.

“Our determined Nigerian Armed Forces, working closely with the Armed Forces of the United States, conducted a daring joint operation that dealt a heavy blow to the ranks of the Islamic State.

“Early assessments confirm the elimination of the wanted IS senior leader, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki, also known as Abu-Mainok, along with several of his lieutenants, during a strike on his compound in the Lake Chad Basin.”

The President thanked the United States government for its effective collaboration with the Nigerian government.

President Tinubu also commended the officers from both countries while expressing hope for more strikes against terrorists.

“Nigeria appreciates this partnership with the United States in advancing our shared security objectives. I extend my sincere gratitude to President Trump for his leadership and unwavering support in this effort.

“I commend the personnel involved on both sides for their professionalism and courage, and I look forward to more decisive strikes against all terrorist enclaves across the nation,” he added.

Also, President Donald Trump, via his Truth Social platform, confirmed the development.

According to Trump, “Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield. Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing. He will no longer terrorise the people of Africa or help plan operations to target Americans. With his removal, ISIS’s global operation is greatly diminished. Thank you to the Government of Nigeria for your partnership on this operation. GOD BLESS AMERICA! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

This development comes after the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, had a high-level engagement with the Vice President of the United States, J.D. Vance, and the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, last week.

Also, you may recall that in April, President Tinubu hosted Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby for a bilateral meeting at the State House in Abuja, Nigeria, where they discussed ways of deepening strategic collaboration on regional security, counter-terrorism efforts, and cross-border stability in the Lake Chad Basin.

The two West African leaders reaffirmed their joint commitment to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MJTF), aimed at eliminating violent extremism and banditry from the sub-region.