Transcorp Power Reports 38% Revenue Growth in Q3 2025

Transcorp Power Plc, a leading power subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, showing strong year-on-year growth across key performance indicators.

The company recorded a 38% increase in revenue, reaching ₦308.5 billion in Q3 2025, up from ₦223.5 billion in the same period last year, according to a statement by Atinuke Kolade, Group Company Secretary, on Monday.

The robust performance was attributed to enhanced average power generation, reflecting the company’s ongoing investments in expanding generation capacity and operational efficiency.

Key financial highlights from the Q3 2025 results include:

• Revenue increased by 38% year-on-year to ₦308.5 billion from ₦223.5 billion in Q3 2024

• Gross profit rose to ₦119.7 billion, up from ₦96.5 billion in Q3 2024, representing 24% year-on-year growth with a gross margin of 38.8%

• Profit Before Tax climbed to ₦91.18 billion in Q3 2025 from ₦81.12 billion in Q3 2024, marking a 12.4% year-on-year increase

• Profit After Tax grew to ₦68.42 billion in Q3 2025 from ₦58.4 billion in Q3 2024, representing 17% year-on-year growth

Commenting on the results, Emmanuel Nnorom, Chairman of Transcorp Power Plc, expressed confidence in the company’s operational resilience.

“Our performance in the third quarter, building on the positive momentum in the first half of the year, demonstrates Transcorp Power’s resilience and capacity to sustain profitability, despite economic challenges, supported by efficient operations strategies and prudent cost management. This sustained performance, in the face of economic headwinds will further strengthen investor confidence in our capacity to create shared value and maintain our growth trajectory,” Nnorom stated.

Peter Ikenga, MD/CEO of Transcorp Power Plc, emphasized the strategic drivers behind the impressive results.

“The Q3 2025 results are underpinned by further growth in energy delivered to the grid, and emphasising our strategic approach, that ensures we deliver ever increasing value to our shareholders and stakeholders. These results illustrate our continuous drive to improve our business operations, eliminating waste and harnessing value. We are confident of finishing the year strong in fulfilment of our mission to improving lives and transforming Africa,” Ikenga commented.

News.ng reports that the company’s strong third-quarter performance positions it favourably as it heads into the final quarter of 2025, with management expressing optimism about maintaining the growth momentum and delivering sustained value to investors and stakeholders across the Nigerian power sector.