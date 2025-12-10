UCL Roundup: Liverpool Snatch Late Win at San Siro, Chelsea Stumble, Barcelona Stage Comeback

Tuesday night’s Champions League fixtures produced a mix of drama and decisive moments across Europe as Liverpool, Chelsea, and Barcelona all faced pivotal tests in the group stage.

Liverpool Edges Inter Milan With Controversial Penalty

Liverpool secured a nervy 1-0 win over Inter Milan at the iconic San Siro, thanks to a late penalty in the 88th minute. Dominik Szoboszlai stepped up and fired high to his left, sending the away fans into celebration.

The spot-kick followed a VAR review that adjudged Alessandro Bastoni to have tugged at Florian Wirtz’s shirt, a decision that sparked debate among pundits and supporters alike.

The victory moves Liverpool to eighth place in the group standings, while Inter slips to fifth, with just two league-phase matches remaining—a tense run-in as qualification hangs in the balance.

Chelsea Suffer Second League-Phase Defeat

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s bid for an automatic last-16 berth faltered as they were beaten 2-1 by Atalanta. The Super Eagles’ forward Ademola Lookman featured for 87 minutes as the Blues’ hopes dwindled.

Chelsea had initially taken the lead through Joao Pedro in the first half. Still, Atalanta, dominating the second period, equalised via Gianluca Scamacca before Charles de Ketelaere snatched a late winner.

The defeat sees Chelsea drop to 11th in the group standings, with Atalanta climbing to third, now three points clear of the Blues.

Barcelona Fights Back to Claim Victory

In Spain, Barcelona showcased resilience with a second-half turnaround, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 at Camp Nou. Trailing 1-0 at halftime to Ansgar Knauff’s opener, Barca defender Jules Kounde struck twice within four minutes to secure a vital win for the Catalan side.

Other Key Results

Victor Osimhen featured for Galatasaray in a narrow 0-1 loss to Monaco.

Tottenham Hotspur cruised past Slavia Prague 3-0.

Bayern Munich overcame Sporting 3-1 to maintain their strong group position.

Marseille edged Union 3-2 in a thrilling contest.

Atletico Madrid defeated PSV 3-2, keeping their qualification hopes alive.

The results leave several groups wide open as the Champions League group phase heads into its final two matchdays, with drama, late goals, and VAR decisions continuing to shape the road to the last 16.