Uma Ukpai: A Life Dedicated to Healing, Faith, and Transformation – Obi

The Nigerian religious community is in mourning following the passing of Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai, the respected founder and president of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, whose decades-long ministry touched countless lives across Nigeria and beyond.

Tributes have begun pouring in for the revered man of God, with prominent figures acknowledging his immense contributions to spiritual awakening and social transformation in the nation.

He died at the age of 80.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, was among the first to pay tribute to the departed cleric, expressing profound grief over the loss. “I have just received with deep sadness the news of the passing on to glory of one of Nigeria’s most revered clerics, Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai, Founder and President of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association,” Obi said in a statement.

Obi extended sympathies to the family and congregation of the evangelistic association. “My heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends, and the entire congregation of his ministry. May God’s peace and comfort be with them during this difficult time,” he added.

Throughout his ministry, Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai became known for his dynamic approach to evangelical work and healing services. According to Obi, the cleric’s impact extended far beyond the pulpit.

“Dr Uma Ukpai devoted his life to preaching the Gospel, healing, and uplifting souls across Nigeria and beyond. Through the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, he organised large-scale crusades, healing services, and leadership conferences that brought hope and transformation to countless lives,” Obi noted.

The evangelistic association founded by Dr Ukpai became a beacon of spiritual renewal, attracting believers from diverse backgrounds who sought ministry, healing, and spiritual guidance.

As the nation reflects on the cleric’s legacy, Obi concluded his tribute with a prayer for the departed. “May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones,” he said.

The passing of Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai marks the end of an era in Nigeria’s evangelical movement, leaving behind a profound spiritual legacy and countless lives transformed through decades of faithful service.