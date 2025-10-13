Uniswap Faces Criticism Over Ukraine Access Ban Linked to Sanctions

A Ukrainian user has publicly urged Uniswap to lift geo-blocking restrictions that prevent access to its decentralised exchange platform within Ukraine. The appeal, posted on X (formerly Twitter), described the continued blockage as unjustified and inconsistent with the principles of decentralised finance.

According to the user, Uniswap cited compliance with the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions as the reason for the restriction. However, the user argued that the sanctions apply only to Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk—regions currently under Russian occupation—and not to Kyiv or other Ukrainian territories. He said Uniswap’s decision reflected a misunderstanding of the rules and unfairly penalised Ukrainians living outside the sanctioned zones.

Describing the restriction as “absurd,” the user expressed frustration that a platform known for promoting financial inclusion and decentralisation would adopt policies that limit access for users in a war-torn nation. He emphasised that such actions contradict the core ethos of DeFi, which aims to provide borderless and censorship-resistant financial tools.

“Crypto and DeFi as we know them today would not exist without Uniswap’s leadership and open-mindedness,” he wrote, urging the company to correct what he called a “false regulatory claim.” The user also revealed that he had previously contacted Uniswap’s support team about the issue, but no progress had been made.

The open letter further highlighted how restricting access to decentralised applications during wartime could worsen Ukraine’s economic challenges. With the country still enduring a full-scale invasion, access to digital financial services has become essential for many citizens seeking to maintain financial independence and transact globally.

The user appealed to Uniswap to restore access promptly and hoped that public attention would prompt a reconsideration of the policy. As of the time of writing, Uniswap has not issued any official response or comment regarding the complaint.