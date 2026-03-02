United Capital Records N28.15bn in 2025 Financial Year

United Capital Plc, in its full-year financial report for the year ended December 31, 2025, has declared a profit of N28.15 billion, news.ng reports.

According to the investment banking group’s audited statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, gross earnings went up by 38.4% to N58.55 billion from N43.43 billion in 2024.

In its net operating income, figures climbed from N36.56 billion to N53.53 billion, showing strong growth across income lines, as stated on Monday.

Furthermore, fee and commission income rose from N14.59 billion in 2024 to N23.25 billion in 2025, showing increased transaction volumes and advisory mandates. Also, trading income doubled from N6.41 billion to N17.66 billion in 2025 — a proof of improved market participation and trading gains in the financial year.

Despite the positive performance, the financial institution recorded a decline in net investment income from N15.56 billion to N12.62 billion. The firm also witnessed a fall in other income from N11.43 billion to N5.86 billion.

In view of this, net gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss increased from N1.01 billion to N16.44 billion, reducing the impact felt in other loss indicators.

The firm’s total revenue surged from N43.43 billion in 2024 to N58.55 billion.

On expenditures, United Capital incurred N19.23 billion in 2025, compared with N15.96 billion in 2024.

On personnel expenses, figures rose to N5.70 billion, while other operating costs almost doubled from N10.83 billion to N20.37 billion. Depreciation and amortisation also increased in the same period.

Further details revealed that the company recorded an N7.77 billion impairment write-back on credit losses, compared with N892.99 million in 2024.

Operating profit before income tax grew by 43.1% to N39.31 billion, from N27.48 billion in 2024. Profit before income tax also increased to N41.18 billion from N30.10 billion.

On income tax expenses, figures rose from N6.00 billion to N13.04 billion, reflecting higher taxable profits. Overall, profit for the year ended December 31, 2025, went up by 16.8% to N28.15 billion from N24.10 billion in 2024.