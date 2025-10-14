US Moves $75 Million in Bitcoin, Fuels Speculation Over Crypto Reserve Plans

The U.S. government has moved another large batch of Bitcoin, stirring speculation across the crypto market. On October 14, blockchain data revealed that officials transferred 667.6 BTC—worth roughly $75 million—to a newly created wallet address with no prior transaction history.

The move, recorded at 9:11 UTC, according to Arkham Intelligence, began with a small test transaction of 0.001 BTC before the full amount was sent. Despite the transfer, the government still holds an estimated 197,000 Bitcoin valued at over $22 billion, making it one of the largest institutional holders of digital assets globally.

This latest move has reignited discussions about Washington’s growing crypto strategy. It follows a series of similar transactions, including a December transfer of nearly 19,800 BTC—then valued at $1.9 billion—to a Coinbase Prime wallet. Those assets were originally seized from the infamous Silk Road dark web marketplace operated by Ross Ulbricht. Over time, these confiscations have helped the government amass a Bitcoin treasury, reportedly worth between $15 billion and $20 billion, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The timing of the latest transfer is especially notable given President Donald Trump’s executive order earlier this year establishing a “strategic Bitcoin reserve.” The policy aims to classify seized digital assets as part of the United States’ economic reserves, similar to how gold and foreign currencies are treated. This approach signals a potential shift toward viewing Bitcoin as a national reserve asset rather than merely a seized commodity.

Other nations are beginning to adopt comparable ideas. El Salvador and Bhutan already maintain government Bitcoin holdings, while Sweden and the Czech Republic have publicly discussed establishing national crypto reserves. In the United Kingdom, authorities confiscated 61,000 Bitcoin from a 2018 case in West London—an amount now valued at nearly $7 billion.

The market context adds another layer to the speculation. Crypto prices have been under pressure following a flash crash that liquidated around $19 billion in leveraged positions, impacting over 1.6 million traders. Analysts link the sell-off to renewed concerns over potential U.S.–China trade tensions after Trump hinted at imposing fresh tariffs. As risk assets fell sharply, Bitcoin dropped nearly 4% in 24 hours to around $110,636, according to CoinMarketCap, though trading volumes remained strong at over $72 billion.

The U.S. government’s Bitcoin activity continues to be closely watched by investors and policymakers alike. Each transaction raises questions about whether Washington is quietly repositioning itself for a long-term crypto reserve strategy or simply managing seized assets more actively amid volatile markets. Either way, the movement of government-held Bitcoin is increasingly shaping perceptions about the future role of digital currencies in global finance.