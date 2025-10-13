Vetiva Declares Interim Distributions for Two ETFs, Payments Due October 30

Vetiva Fund Managers Limited has announced interim distributions for two of its exchange-traded funds, with payments scheduled for October 30, 2025.

The investment firm disclosed that unitholders of the Vetiva Banking ETF will receive ₦0.45 per unit, while investors in the Vetiva Griffin 30 Exchange Traded Fund will get ₦0.60 per unit, according to notices sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Monday.

To qualify for the distributions, investors must have their names registered in the respective ETF registers by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

According to the statement, the registers will subsequently close at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 23, 2025, to allow Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS), the transfer agent, adequate time to process the payments.

Both distributions will be disbursed on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Vetiva has urged all eligible unitholders to ensure they have completed and submitted their biodata forms containing accurate banking information to CSCS to facilitate smooth payment processing.

The statement noted that investors who have not yet submitted their forms can do so through their registered brokers or by sending completed and stamped documents to [email protected], which will forward them to CSCS.

News.ng reports that the interim distributions reflect the performance of both funds during the period under review. The Vetiva Banking ETF focuses on Nigeria’s banking sector, while the Vetiva Griffin 30 ETF tracks a broader selection of stocks from the Nigerian Exchange.

Investors seeking clarification on the distribution process or assistance with documentation have been advised to contact their brokers or reach out to Vetiva directly.