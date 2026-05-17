We Want to Compete at Highest Level and Fight for Trophies—Alonso

Xabi Alonso, the newly appointed manager of Chelsea F.C., has said his ambition aligns with what the club hopes to achieve in the coming years, prompting him to accept a four-year contract at the London club, news.ng reports.

Chelsea, on Sunday morning, announced the appointment of Alonso after the former Liverpool FC player left Real Madrid CF before the end of the season as head coach.

In an interview published on the club’s website, Alonso admitted the level of recognition and respect Chelsea commands.

He said, “Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football, and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club.”

“From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies.”

To achieve this, Alonso, who guided Bayer 04 Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title, German Cup, and DFL Supercup, said he would leverage the squad’s rich talent as they shift their focus to hard work and building the right winning mentality.

“There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club, and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture, and winning trophies,” he added.

Chelsea was denied their ninth FA Cup title yesterday after losing 1-0 to Manchester City F.C.