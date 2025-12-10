West African Stock Markets Experience Sharp Decline as Trading Activity Slumps

Trading activity across major West and East African stock exchanges witnessed significant contractions on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, with the Ghana Stock Exchange recording the most dramatic downturn among the three markets.

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) concluded Wednesday’s session with just 1,578,626 shares traded, valued at GHS 2,351,354.11, according to available data.

This represents a stark 85% plunge in trading volume and a 92% collapse in turnover compared to Tuesday’s figures—the sharpest single-day decline among the three exchanges.

Despite the steep contraction in trading activity, the GSE’s overall market capitalisation currently stands at GHS 166.2 billion.

Kenya’s Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) fared relatively better, though still posting notable declines. The bourse recorded 35,701,161 shares changing hands across 4,839 deals, with a combined value of KES 1,225,929,273.95.

Compared to Tuesday’s trading session, the NSE experienced a 28% drop in volume, a 24% reduction in turnover, and 9% fewer deals executed. The exchange maintains a market capitalisation of KES 2.78 trillion.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) registered 747,065,863 shares traded in 19,125 deals, generating a turnover of NGN 12,412,728,510.92. This marked a 21% decline in volume, a 45% drop in turnover, and a 17% reduction in deals compared to the previous session.

The NGX remains the largest of the three markets by capitalisation, currently valued at NGN 93.6 trillion.

The synchronised decline across all three exchanges suggests broader investor caution, though the severity varied significantly. While Ghana’s near-collapse in trading activity raises concerns about market liquidity, Nigeria and Kenya experienced more moderate contractions that may reflect normal market fluctuations rather than systemic risks.