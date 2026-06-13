Why I’m Running for Rivers Governorship Election- Blessing Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s brother, Blessing Fubara, has declared his intention to run in the governorship election in Rivers State on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), saying that the people need a change, News.ng reports.

Fubara, during an interview on Arise Television on Friday night, noted that the electoral process should be able to produce competent individuals whose interests are centered on delivering good governance to the people.

He emphasized that there will be meaningful achievements in governance if elected office holders put the people first before politics.

He said, “I’m running for governor; it has to be explicitly spelled, because I feel that Rivers people need a change. I feel that the process of leadership should engender to the people responsible and progressive government. I feel that every government or system of governance that continues after election to put politics first will not attract any investment.

While Rivers State has been enmeshed in political turmoil since late 2023 following the face-off between members of the State House of Assembly and Governor Fubara, the NDC aspirant said the time has come for the state to begin a new political journey.

According to Fubara, “And the people of Rivers State are tired from the endless political battles, Charles, so somebody needed to build a cult. Now we have all sorts of coalitions in the state, and of course, also considering the Electoral Act as amended, which impeded a lot of cross-participation across all the party boards, as a Rivers indigene that has the right to be voted for and to vote.

“Also, from the yearning and aspirations of the people for something new, something modern, that would be able to combine the experience of yesterday and the possibilities of tomorrow.

“Something that will come with the energy and courage to challenge the system of today that has brought nothing but a deteriorated economic system to the state.”

This news platform recalled that last month, the incumbent governor of the state withdrew from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in the state following his rejection during the party’s screening process.

According to the governor, his withdrawal was in the interest of the party and for the sake of peace in Rivers State.

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