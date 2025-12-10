Xiaomi to Pre-Install Crypto Wallet on Millions of Phones Starting 2026

Sei Wallet is set to become a standard feature on Xiaomi smartphones starting in 2026, marking one of the most significant pushes yet to bring crypto tools directly into mainstream mobile devices. Under a newly announced global partnership, Xiaomi will ship all new phones sold outside China and the United States with the Sei wallet and discovery app pre-installed, giving millions of users instant access to Web3 features without the need for additional downloads.

The agreement, revealed on December 10, positions Sei to tap into Xiaomi’s vast global footprint. As the world’s third-largest smartphone maker with more than 13 per cent of the market, Xiaomi’s distribution provides an enormous on-ramp for everyday consumers to explore blockchain applications. The Sei team believes this could serve as a gateway for many users’ first interactions with decentralised tools, especially in regions where Xiaomi devices dominate, such as Greece and India.

According to Sei Labs, the embedded wallet is built for simple peer-to-peer transactions and seamless exploration of decentralised applications. Users will be able to onboard using existing Google or Xiaomi IDs, removing the friction typically associated with setting up crypto wallets. Security will rely on multi-party computation, a method that protects user accounts without requiring them to manage private keys manually. The companies say their goal is to make the experience feel as comfortable as using any other mobile app while quietly introducing users to the foundations of Web3.

The partnership goes beyond software integration. Sei also plans to activate stablecoin payments across more than 20,000 Xiaomi retail locations worldwide. The rollout will begin in Hong Kong and in countries within the European Union, where customers will have the option to purchase Xiaomi products—including smartphones, wearables, and scooters—using stablecoins like USDC. These transactions will settle directly on the Sei blockchain. Expansion to additional regions will depend on regulatory approvals, but Sei views this as an important step toward bringing digital currencies into everyday retail settings.

Leaders at Sei Labs describe the collaboration as a pivotal moment for mainstream blockchain adoption. Co-Founder Jeff Feng emphasised that placing a crypto-ready application directly in consumers’ hands could reshape how people think about digital finance. Fellow Co-Founder Jay Jog highlighted the network’s technical goals, explaining that Sei is being designed for high-throughput financial activity, from payments to large-scale trading. With an architecture based on a parallelised Ethereum Virtual Machine and a target finality time below 400 milliseconds, the team envisions Sei eventually functioning like a decentralised version of major financial exchanges.

To encourage further development, the Sei Development Foundation has launched a $5 million Global Mobile Innovation Program aimed at supporting teams building mobile-friendly applications for the ecosystem.