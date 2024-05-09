Crypto NewsNews

Bithumb, Emart24 introduce Bitcoin meal boxes to South Korea

Emart24, a prominent South Korean convenience store chain, has unveiled a collaboration with Bithumb, a local cryptocurrency exchange, to introduce a new offering: Bitcoin “meal boxes.” 

These unique meal boxes, adorned with Bitcoin-themed designs, are set to revolutionize the concept of convenience store dining. With approximately 30,000 of these special meal boxes slated for release by the end of the month, customers can immerse themselves in a fusion of culinary delight and digital currency excitement.

Priced at a modest 5,900 Korean won ($4.30) each, these Bitcoin meal boxes offer more than just a satisfying meal; they allow customers to dip their toes into the world of cryptocurrency. Reports from local media indicate that each meal box contains a special coupon, which, when redeemed through the Bithumb app, could reward lucky customers with 10,000 won worth of Bitcoin. 

Bithumb is sweetening the deal by offering an additional 20,000 won worth of Bitcoin to customers who create a Bitcoin account with NH Nonghyup Bank, further incentivizing engagement with the digital asset.

Bithumb’s involvement in this venture is significant, as it is one of South Korea’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges and a member of the esteemed Digital Asset Exchange Association (DAXA). 

Despite setbacks in its plans for an initial public offering, Bithumb remains committed to pioneering advancements in the crypto space.

This innovative initiative comes amidst a backdrop of heightened interest in cryptocurrency, fueled by recent events such as the highly anticipated halving event in April. 

Despite Bitcoin’s fluctuating market value, analysts speculate that the current downturn may simply be a result of post-halving “boredom” among investors. Nonetheless, developments such as the approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States and promises of similar initiatives in South Korea signal a growing acceptance of digital currencies in mainstream finance.

However, South Korea’s regulatory landscape for cryptocurrency remains dynamic. Recent legislative changes have introduced harsher penalties for crypto-related crimes and stricter guidelines for exchanges operating in the country. 

Posted by Abdulafeez Olaitan
Abdulafeez Olaitan is a communication specialist with quality experience in digital media as a writer, journalist and editor. He has been nominated for the Rhysling Award, Pushcart Prize and Best of the Net Award. Contact: Abdulafeez.Olaitan [at] news.ng
