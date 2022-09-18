Nigeria aims to reach 100 million citizens with quality healthcare services
HealthNews

Nigeria aims to reach 100 million citizens with quality healthcare services

Muhammad Ali Pate, the coordinating minister of Health and Social Welfare, has announced Nigeria's ambitious plan to provide quality and affordable healthcare services to 100 million citizens.

Osondu Nwachukwu Osondu Nwachukwu
ADC gubernatorial candidate alleges violation of Public Procurement Act in Lagos-Calabar coastal highway contract
PoliticsNews

ADC gubernatorial candidate alleges violation of Public Procurement Act in Lagos-Calabar coastal highway contract

Funso Doherty, former Lagos State African Democratic Congress (ADC) gubernatorial candidate, has raised concerns about the award of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway construction contract by the Federal Ministry of Works

Osondu Nwachukwu Osondu Nwachukwu
- Sponsored -
Firstbank adFirstbank ad

Editor's Pick

Weather
37 °C
Abuja
overcast clouds
37° _ 37°
22%
3 km/h
Sat
39 °C
Sun
38 °C
Mon
35 °C
Tue
37 °C
Wed
35 °C

Follow US

Most Read

Discover Categories

Business

66 Articles

Politics

1091 Articles

News

3439 Articles

World

30 Articles
News.ng
Nigeria’s leading news site, news.ng reaches millions of Nigerians, delivering extensive breaking news and national interest stories.

Content

RTF Blockchain welcomes Mike Tyson as brand ambassador
Crypto NewsNews

RTF Blockchain welcomes Mike Tyson as brand ambassador

RTF Blockchain has appointed legendary boxer Mike Tyson as its esteemed brand ambassador. The renowned boxing icon aligned forces with the blockchain venture for pugilists,

Abdulafeez Olaitan Abdulafeez Olaitan
ADC gubernatorial candidate alleges violation of Public Procurement Act in Lagos-Calabar coastal highway contract
PoliticsNews

ADC gubernatorial candidate alleges violation of Public Procurement Act in Lagos-Calabar coastal highway contract

Funso Doherty, former Lagos State African Democratic Congress (ADC) gubernatorial candidate, has raised concerns about the award of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway construction contract by the Federal Ministry of Works

Osondu Nwachukwu Osondu Nwachukwu

Follow Writers

Goodness Adaoyiche 253 Articles
Olufolake Olufade 5 Articles
- Sponsored -
Firstbank adFirstbank ad
Lost your password?