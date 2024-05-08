TechNews

Google parent, Alphabet, urges London tribunal to block lawsuit on online advertising market dominance

Hamsat Abdurasheed
Hamsat Abdurasheed
2 Min Read
xr:d:DAFhGsb_TSc:3355,j:5678337076940000018,t:24040420

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has asked a London tribunal to stop a class action lawsuit alleging it abused its dominance in the online advertising market.

In response to Google’s alleged anticompetitive activity, publishers of websites and apps operating in the United Kingdom are suing Google for damages up to 13.6 billion pounds ($16.9 billion), according to a report from Reuters.

At the beginning of a three-day hearing on Wednesday, attorneys representing Ad Tech Collective Action requested that the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) certify the case so that it can move forward with a trial.

Google, on the other hand, claimed that the case lacked coherence and did not clarify how the publishers had allegedly suffered losses as a result of purported anticompetitive behaviour.

The tech giant is also defending itself against two cases in the United States that alleged anticompetitive behaviour on the part of the Department of Justice and Texas and other states.

The company “strongly rejects the underlying allegations against it”, its lawyers said in court documents for the CAT case. “Google’s impact in the ad tech industry has been hugely pro-competitive.”

The case is being investigated by authorities, including the European Commission and the Competition and Markets Authority of Britain, into Google’s ad tech company. According to O’Donoghue, these investigations will soon come to an end.

O’Donoghue also mentioned two multibillion-euro fines that Google had to pay the European Commission for their online retail search service and for forcing Google Search and Chrome to pre-install on Android smartphones.

We earlier reported that Google is launching a $75 million Google.org AI Opportunity Fund in addition to investing $1 billion in developing its data centre facilities in Virginia.

Google President and CEO Ruth Porat disclosed the plans during a recent media briefing.

Share this Article
Posted by Hamsat Abdurasheed
Hamsat Abdurasheed is a seasoned tech writer and gamification enthusiast renowned for his expertise in the realms of technology and creative content writing. Hamsat's dedication to amplifying the achievements of African founders, investors, and tech innovators is evident through his prolific work across various platforms, where he has shared over a thousand stories showcasing their strides in the tech space. Contact: Hamsat.Abdurasheed [at] news.ng
Previous Article Africa-focused healthtech marketplace, Axmed, secures $2 million Seed funding round Africa-focused healthtech marketplace, Axmed, secures $2 million Seed funding round
Next Article Senate pushes for revival of Abuja Centenary Economic City project Senate pushes for revival of Abuja Centenary Economic City project

Latest News

George Finidi bids Enyimba farewell as he prepares to take over as Super Eagles coach
George Finidi bids Enyimba farewell as he prepares to take over as Super Eagles coach
Thomas Tuchel reacts to rumours about links to Chelsea and Manchester United
Thomas Tuchel reacts to rumours about links to Chelsea and Manchester United
Lagos-based lawyer criticises Federal Government's policies under President Bola Tinubu
Lagos-based lawyer criticises Federal Government’s policies under President Bola Tinubu
Federal Government establishes Nigerian Academy for Cultural Studies
Federal Government establishes Nigerian Academy for Cultural Studies
Lost your password?