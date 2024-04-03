Indeed launches AI-powered Smart experience writer, other features to compete rivals

In an effort to better compete with rivals like ZipRecruiter, Talent.com, and LinkedIn, Indeed has launched a new suite of AI-powered tools, Smart Sourcing, aimed to streamline, expedite, and improve the hiring process for companies as well as job seekers.

Chris Hyams, Indeed CEO, while confirming the development in a statement seen by News.ng on Wednesday claimed that the company is updating its profile page and including AI-assisted features.

News.ng gathered that employers can find individuals through Smart Sourcing by utilising the platform’s resumes and profiles, which gives them access to approximately 300 million workers.

The Indeed Profile has been revamped to showcase work experience, abilities, and preferences in a more effective manner than a traditional resume.

Founded in 2004 by Paul Forster, Ronyp Kahan, and Takahashi Shintaro, the company has since been acquired by Japan-based company, Recruit Holdings.

Deepti Patibandla, Senior Director of Product at Indeed while commenting on the latest features said:

“While LinkedIn is more of a professional social network or a platform, at Indeed, we want to get more people hired. That is the core value of our business. As a differentiator, we want to make the hiring process easier.”

Experts believe that Indeed’s commitment to prioritising job seekers is demonstrated via Profile, which facilitates more individualised job recommendations and enhanced connections to companies for appropriate positions.

“Hiring remains challenging and inefficient. This is especially true when it comes to sourcing the right people for the right jobs,” said Hyams.

“More people are hired on Indeed than any other site. With new AI-powered technology, we continue to transform job matching and hiring.

“We’re excited to share our latest innovations that leverage our active talent pool, and our deep understanding of what drives successful hiring to help the world work better.”