Memecoin TWIF faces centralization threats according to ChatGPT analysis

An in-depth security audit conducted by ChatGPT has uncovered significant centralization flaws within the Tomwifhat (TWIF) memecoin, operating on both the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum smart contract platforms.

The surge in dogwifhat (WIF) popularity towards the end of December 2023 triggered a wave of fraudulent memecoins with hat-themed branding, leading to heightened scrutiny within the memecoin community.

ChatGPT’s analysis pinpointed several concerning aspects within the TWIF smart contract code. Notably, the use of “onlyOwner,” “transferOwnership,” “renounceOwnership,” and “claimStuckTokens” modifiers grants disproportionate control to the contract owner. 

This centralization renders TWIF vulnerable to manipulation, as the owner possesses the authority to redirect and freeze tokens, potentially facilitating malicious actions.

The audit highlights the deployer’s ability to claim coins mistakenly sent to the contract, amplifying the risk of exploitation if leveraged nefariously.

The absence of essential functionalities such as minting, blacklisting, and fee setting, as identified by Coinsult’s security audit, further exacerbates TWIF’s vulnerability. Additionally, the inability to utilize the token as a honeypot—preventing users from selling their assets—exposes investors to increased risk.

Despite accumulating a substantial market cap of $7.7 million, as reported by GeckoTerminal, TWIF’s daily trading volume remains modest at $26,200. 

This discrepancy highlights the potential investor caution surrounding the coin due to its security vulnerabilities.

While TWIF’s contract adheres to standard ERC20 functionalities, its reliability hinges primarily on the actions of its owner, raising concerns about centralization risks within the memecoin ecosystem.

As such, investors are strongly advised to conduct thorough research before engaging with cryptocurrencies, particularly memecoins.

