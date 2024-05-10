Nigerian Army to utilise technology for combat arms proficiency, says COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, has declared the Nigerian Army’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the proficiency of its combat arms in tackling security challenges.

Speaking after the 2024 Combat Arms Training (CAT Week) held at the Infantry Corps Centre in Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna state, Lt. General Lagbaja emphasized the importance of integrating technological advancements into military operations.

During CAT Week, which focused on welfare and training enhancement for combat arms, various discussions and presentations were conducted by experts to explore ways to optimize training methods and operational strategies.

The event culminated in a demonstration of warfare technologies and firepower, showcasing the capabilities of the Nigerian Army’s combat arms.

Lt. General Lagbaja, represented by Major General Sani Mohammed, the Chief of Training, Nigerian Army, commended the successful organisation of the CAT Week and highlighted the importance of implementing the insights gained from the event.

He emphasised the need for immediate action on identified areas for improvement, with the expectation that the objectives of the training would be effectively realised.

Acknowledging the impressive displays and innovations witnessed during the event, Lt. General Lagbaja reiterated the Army’s commitment to supporting technological advancements that enhance combat arms proficiency.

He emphasised the role of the Army Headquarters in facilitating the implementation of innovative solutions to enhance military capabilities.

The CAT Week attracted senior officers, including retired generals, who contributed valuable knowledge and experiences.

The event featured a firepower demonstration by the combat arms of the Nigerian Army and a display of combat technologies, including unmanned shooting robots developed by the Nigerian Defence Academy.

In a related development, the General Officer Commanding, the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, has highlighted the significance of training as a crucial tool for attitudinal change and capacity building within the Nigerian Army.

At the maiden Nigerian Army Education Corps, First Quarter Divisional Conference 2024 in Port Harcourt, Major General Abdussalam emphasised the need for proactive professionalism among officers and men.

According to him, ”training is a potent tool for attitudinal change and it enhances the capacity of personnel, teachers, and students in Nigerian Army Command Schools.”