Traditional ruler calls for halt in proposed electricity price hike amid metering shortfall

High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye, the traditional ruler of Otumara community in Lagos Mainland Local Government, has urged the federal government to suspend its planned electricity price increase until all consumers are equipped with meters.

According to him, this approach would ensure fair payment for actual electricity usage and eliminate the burden of estimated billing, particularly affecting small businesses.

Recently, the federal government proposed an increase in electricity tariffs to NERC’s proposed N78 per kilowatt from N66 for consumers in the band A category.

Expressing his concern regarding the proposed hike, the monarch said the hardships faced by unmetered homes and businesses often receive unjustified bills based on estimated consumption.

He stressed the importance of providing meters to enable consumers to pay for their electricity.

Chief Kalejaiye cited examples of communities like his own, where residents endure extended power outages but are still billed for services not rendered.

”This situation has severe implications for small businesses, particularly those reliant on electricity, ultimately leading to financial strain for consumers,” he said.

He criticised the failure of electricity distribution companies (Discos) to fulfil their promises of providing meters to consumers despite repeated assurances.

He called on the government to prioritise metering initiatives and end the practice of overbilling consumers.

Furthermore, Chief Kalejaiye called for a review of the licenses of distribution companies to ensure the effective delivery of their mandates.

He emphasised the need for government intervention and legislative action to address the current system’s shortcomings and protect the interests of consumers, especially those at the grassroots level.

He appealed to the federal government to consider the masses’ plight and prioritise their electricity generation, distribution, and consumption needs.

He also called for decisive action to hold distribution companies accountable and ensure fair treatment of electricity consumers nationwide.

Recall that in response to the persistent power blackouts in some parts of the country, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, recently announced that the federal government will set up a committee to tackle the issue.

The decision was made after a meeting with electricity distribution and generation company representatives held on Friday in Abuja.

Adelabu expressed his commitment to resolving the power supply challenges in a statement posted on his official X account, stating,

“I have decided to form a committee involving all stakeholders. Together, we will work on recommendations to resolve these issues and ensure a more reliable and consistent power supply for our citizens.”