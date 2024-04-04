X is giving out blue checks to users with 2,500 “verified” followers

Users with more than 2,500 “verified subscriber followers” on Elon Musk’s app are given verified checkmarks and are eligible to receive free Premium memberships.

Manu users on X today expressed concerns after finding themselves to be blue-checked once again. They never asked for it.

The modification was made a little more than six months after Musk introduced two subscription tiers on the website that was once known as Twitter.

Users who have more than 5,000 verified members will receive Premium Plus. Musk revealed the news on X last week.

Elon Musk once threatened to get rid of the app’s verification program, which he referred to as a “lords and peasants” system.

In its place, he made several dubious decisions, such as having the CEO personally pay for some celebrities to keep their legacy blue ticks. For some, obtaining the now-meaningless blue tick costs at least $8 a month.

Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) tweeted in defence that the blue check was neither paid for nor requested.

“Twitter is so terrible, I am embarrassed by the stigma of an automatically granted blue check!” would be more persuasive if you didn’t post on Twitter constantly. (This is a subtweet but of like 70 different people.)”

News.ng gathered that X is rolling out free premium tier subscriptions as part of an effort to strengthen the legitimacy of well-known accounts on the platform in the face of a deluge of false material.

The option to purchase a blue verification tick on Twitter and, subsequently, X, turned an authentic symbol that was once widely accepted into a laughing stock.

After controversially purchasing Twitter in 2022, Musk started removing “legacy” accounts from the programme, removing blue checks from hundreds of thousands of accounts that had demonstrated their identities and status as well-known individuals or organisations. This caused the badge’s reputation to rapidly decline.

