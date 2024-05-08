Chelsea moves to swap Raheem Sterling for Michael Olise from Crystal Palace

English Premier League (EPL) side Chelsea are prepared to swap Raheem Sterling for Michael Olise from Crystal Palace to avoid paying his £60 million release clause.

Reports say Chelsea retains a strong interest in the dazzling Crystal Palace player, who has a £60 million clause and is ready to offer players in exchange.

According to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, Chelsea’s hierarchy is looking to move Sterling and would be willing to massively subsidise his wages.

This comes days after reports revealed that Manchester United are currently leading the race to sign Olise should he leave his club in the summer.

Olise’s contract contains a release clause that kicks in after the season, and the player has been singled out by United’s new INEOS ownership as a major target for their summer rebuild.

It is unclear how much it would cost to sign Olise, but it is expected to be significantly more than the £35 million ($43.7 million) mentioned in his previous contract. According to one report, the amount could range between £50 and £60 million.

ESPN sources report that despite not being able to play in the Champions League, Manchester United is leading the chase to sign Olise.

Olise has been a standout player for ‘The Eagles’ this season, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in just 15 games. Manchester United is reportedly keeping tabs on him.