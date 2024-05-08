AFCON 2023: Ademola Lookman reveals how he felt after scoring second goal against Cameroon

Atalanta FC winger Ademola Lookman has revealed how he felt when he scored the second goal for the Super Eagles at the last 2023 AFCON staged in Ivory Coast.

The deadly player, who opened up during an interview with sports journalist Calister Enejele, said that the goal gave him goosebumps because his parents were watching.

“My favourite goal was the second goal against Cameroon, it gave me goosebumps, my parents were watching on,” the winger told Enejele during the interview.

“Very happy, obviously, as an attacking player, we always want to help the team by doing that and the team was amazing, everyone helped out,” he said.

“It was amazing. It was my first tournament with the team; it was something I really really enjoyed.”

This comes days after the player noted that his Italian Serie A team, Atalanta, is desperate to play in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next season.

Lookman, who disclosed in a chat with Italian media, said that his team (which is currently placed sixth on the league table) will do everything to qualify for the UCL.

According to the player who was speaking after their last match against Empoli, his team also have commitments in the Italian Cup and the Europa League this season.