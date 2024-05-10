Crypto NewsNews

Political meme coins surge following Trump’s crypto talk

Abdulafeez Olaitan
Abdulafeez Olaitan
2 Min Read
Jeo Boden token hits $324M market cap as election buzz fuels surge

Political meme coins have seen a remarkable surge following Trump’s discussions about crypto during a dinner with NFT holders.

Inspired by former President Donald Trump, the Trump-themed meme coin, MAGA (TRUMP), experienced an impressive surge of over 44%.

Trump’s embrace of cryptocurrency extends beyond this announcement, with his recent ventures including the offering of NFT cards across multiple blockchain platforms and his vocal opposition to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Additionally, reports suggest that Trump holds close to $3 million worth of cryptocurrencies.

Similarly, Joe Boden (BODEN) coin, inspired by current President Joe Biden, saw its value surge by more than 22% within 24 hours.

CoinMarketCap’s meme coin market capitalization category highlighted the notable gains of these coins, with Donald Tremp soaring by 122%, MAGA by 44%, and Jeo Boden by 22% during the same period. 

Meanwhile, traditional cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) witnessed minor declines, reflecting a shifting focus within the market.

The newfound momentum in presidential-themed meme coins followed Trump’s announcement of plans to accept cryptocurrency for campaign donations. 

During his address to a group of NFT buyers, Trump expressed his openness to crypto contributions, stating, “If you can’t, I’ll make sure you can,” signalling a potential shift in political fundraising strategies.

Share this Article
Posted by Abdulafeez Olaitan
Abdulafeez Olaitan is a communication specialist with quality experience in digital media as a writer, journalist and editor. He has been nominated for the Rhysling Award, Pushcart Prize and Best of the Net Award. Contact: Abdulafeez.Olaitan [at] news.ng
Previous Article Ripple leads charge in digital asset recovery 
Next Article Ekiti state governor urges foreign investors to seize opportunities in Nigeria Ekiti state governor urges foreign investors to seize opportunities in Nigeria

Latest News

George Finidi bids Enyimba farewell as he prepares to take over as Super Eagles coach
George Finidi bids Enyimba farewell as he prepares to take over as Super Eagles coach
Thomas Tuchel reacts to rumours about links to Chelsea and Manchester United
Thomas Tuchel reacts to rumours about links to Chelsea and Manchester United
Lagos-based lawyer criticises Federal Government's policies under President Bola Tinubu
Lagos-based lawyer criticises Federal Government’s policies under President Bola Tinubu
Federal Government establishes Nigerian Academy for Cultural Studies
Federal Government establishes Nigerian Academy for Cultural Studies
Lost your password?