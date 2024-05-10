Crypto NewsNews

Ripple leads charge in digital asset recovery 

Abdulafeez Olaitan
Abdulafeez Olaitan
2 Min Read

In a move aimed at enhancing digital asset security, Ripple has become a founding member of the DeRec Alliance, alongside Swirlds Labs and the Algorand Foundation.

The DeRec Alliance sets out to reform digital asset management by introducing a decentralized recovery (DeRec) protocol. This innovative protocol enables the seamless restoration of private information, even in scenarios where users lose access to their smartphones or other authentication devices.

Dr. Leemon Baird, co-founder of Hedera, emphasized the collaborative nature of the DeRec Alliance, highlighting its mission to establish industry standards for secure and decentralized asset recovery across all blockchain wallets. He stressed the importance of collective efforts in creating a safer environment within the realm of Web3, devoid of unnecessary complexities.

Initially spearheaded by Hedera and Algorand, the initiative gained further momentum with the inclusion of Ripple and its subsidiary, XRPL Labs, in the Technical Oversight Committee, wielding significant authority over a two-year term.

The significance of this initiative was underscored by John Wingate, head of BankSocial, who emphasized the critical role it plays in mitigating the risk of irreversible loss associated with self-custody of digital assets.

Echoing similar sentiments, Sami Mian, CEO of Blade Labs, highlighted the potential of digital asset self-custody in revolutionizing ownership and value exchange. However, he acknowledged that existing challenges, such as poor user experience and the looming threat of permanent loss, hinder broader adoption. 

Blade Labs aims to address these issues by integrating with the DeRec protocol and actively collaborating with the Alliance to democratize this innovation.

In addition to its involvement in the DeRec Alliance, Ripple made waves with its announcement of a stablecoin launch on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchains. 

Set to debut by the end of 2024, this stablecoin will be backed by a diverse portfolio of assets, including dollar deposits and short-term Treasuries, with third-party audits ensuring transparency and accountability.

Share this Article
Posted by Abdulafeez Olaitan
Abdulafeez Olaitan is a communication specialist with quality experience in digital media as a writer, journalist and editor. He has been nominated for the Rhysling Award, Pushcart Prize and Best of the Net Award. Contact: Abdulafeez.Olaitan [at] news.ng
Previous Article Elon Musk’s startup, Neuralink, discloses post-surgery complication in human brain implant Elon Musk’s startup, Neuralink, discloses post-surgery complication in human brain implant 
Next Article Jeo Boden token hits $324M market cap as election buzz fuels surge Political meme coins surge following Trump’s crypto talk

Latest News

George Finidi bids Enyimba farewell as he prepares to take over as Super Eagles coach
George Finidi bids Enyimba farewell as he prepares to take over as Super Eagles coach
Thomas Tuchel reacts to rumours about links to Chelsea and Manchester United
Thomas Tuchel reacts to rumours about links to Chelsea and Manchester United
Lagos-based lawyer criticises Federal Government's policies under President Bola Tinubu
Lagos-based lawyer criticises Federal Government’s policies under President Bola Tinubu
Federal Government establishes Nigerian Academy for Cultural Studies
Federal Government establishes Nigerian Academy for Cultural Studies
Lost your password?