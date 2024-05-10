Ripple leads charge in digital asset recovery 

In a move aimed at enhancing digital asset security, Ripple has become a founding member of the DeRec Alliance, alongside Swirlds Labs and the Algorand Foundation.

The DeRec Alliance sets out to reform digital asset management by introducing a decentralized recovery (DeRec) protocol. This innovative protocol enables the seamless restoration of private information, even in scenarios where users lose access to their smartphones or other authentication devices.

Dr. Leemon Baird, co-founder of Hedera, emphasized the collaborative nature of the DeRec Alliance, highlighting its mission to establish industry standards for secure and decentralized asset recovery across all blockchain wallets. He stressed the importance of collective efforts in creating a safer environment within the realm of Web3, devoid of unnecessary complexities.

Initially spearheaded by Hedera and Algorand, the initiative gained further momentum with the inclusion of Ripple and its subsidiary, XRPL Labs, in the Technical Oversight Committee, wielding significant authority over a two-year term.

The significance of this initiative was underscored by John Wingate, head of BankSocial, who emphasized the critical role it plays in mitigating the risk of irreversible loss associated with self-custody of digital assets.

Echoing similar sentiments, Sami Mian, CEO of Blade Labs, highlighted the potential of digital asset self-custody in revolutionizing ownership and value exchange. However, he acknowledged that existing challenges, such as poor user experience and the looming threat of permanent loss, hinder broader adoption.

Blade Labs aims to address these issues by integrating with the DeRec protocol and actively collaborating with the Alliance to democratize this innovation.

In addition to its involvement in the DeRec Alliance, Ripple made waves with its announcement of a stablecoin launch on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchains.

Set to debut by the end of 2024, this stablecoin will be backed by a diverse portfolio of assets, including dollar deposits and short-term Treasuries, with third-party audits ensuring transparency and accountability.