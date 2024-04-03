Randy Waldrum assures Nigerians of Super Falcons qualification for 2024 Paris Olympics

The coach of the senior female national team of Nigeria, Randy Waldrum, has assured fans of the team that the Super Falcons will qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Waldrum, who was speaking ahead of the Olympic qualifier against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa, vowed that his team will beat their opponents in the first leg of the qualifier, which will be played at the Monshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, on Friday.

The American tactician who gave the assurance during an interview with NFF TV also noted that the Super Falcons is a special team that can be one of the best teams in the world.

“This team is a generational team; there is no disrespect to the other teams, the talent, and the depth that is coming into the team, which we saw in Australia (the FIFA Women’s World Cup) against some of the best teams around the world,” Waldrum told NFF TV.

“We can continue as a team to move on and be a major player on the world stage.’’

“This team is special, and we have the ability to be one of the best teams in the world.” He noted.

Waldrum, however, acknowledged and showed respect for the incumbent African champions, the Banyana Banyana, adding that they are a good team.

“South Africa are a very good side, they are defending African champions, and we have to respect them,” the coach remarked.

“They have a lot of individual talent up front, where they are dangerous, and the coach has them very organised.