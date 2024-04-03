SportsNews

Bright Osayi-Samuel escapes punishment for fighting irate Trabzonspor fans

Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has escaped the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) hammer following his much-publicised fight and altercation with irate Trabzonspor supporters after a football game last month.

Recall that the Turkish Football Federation had summoned Osayi-Samuel and a few of his teammates in the wake of the altercation with Trabzonspor supporters, who stormed the field to attack Fenerbahce players and officials after their team lost 3-2.

Following the pitch invasion that happened on March 17 during a league game between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce, the Turkish Football Federation named the defender on Monday as one of the three players who will appear at a TFF disciplinary hearing.

The 26-year-old, who received a lot of praise from Fenerbahce supporters for his actions, has now been exonerated of any culpability in the event, according to the Turkish website A Spor.

Following the TFF’s ruling, the Turkish website disclosed that Trabzonspor would be subject to fines of 3 million 112 thousand TL as well as six home games without attendance.

The TFF has also imposed numerous bans and fines on other persons involved in the incident, including Okan Özkan, Jayden Oosterwolde, Erfan Can Eğribayat, Egemen Korkmaz, and Kürşat Çiftlik.

Fenerbahce can now concentrate on their forthcoming games, which include a pivotal matchup with Galatasaray, with Osayi-Samuel hoping to keep helping his club win on the pitch.

Posted by Ahmed Boulor
Ahmed Boulor is an eclectic, multiple-award-winning journalist who is skilled at crafting content related but not limited to sports, entertainment, politics, business, and tech. Contact: Ahmed.Boulor [at] news.ng
