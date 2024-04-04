Residents of Guzape Abuja, call for intervention against hazardous blasting

Concerned occupants and property owners in the Guzape area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have issued a distress call, appealing to relevant government agencies and Minister Nyesom Wike to intervene urgently to address what they term a “life-threatening blasting of rocks” in their vicinity.

Speaking on behalf of the residents during a press conference in Abuja, former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba, highlighted the dangers posed by the ongoing blasting activities carried out by Gilmor Construction Limited.

He emphasized that the blasts, conducted for road construction purposes, were being executed in violation of established laws and regulations despite a pending court case.

Achuba stressed the detrimental impact of the constant blasting on the integrity of residential properties and the safety of residents, particularly women and children.

He lamented the construction company’s lack of adherence to regulatory guidelines despite warnings from law enforcement agencies.

The residents expressed frustration over the delays in legal proceedings to restrain the blasting activities, citing alleged legal technicalities introduced to prolong the case.

They revealed that the matter had been adjourned multiple times, with the next hearing scheduled for April 16, 2024.

Drawing attention to constitutional provisions safeguarding the dignity and right to life of citizens, the residents questioned the prioritization of road construction over human safety.

They accused Gilmor Construction Ltd of infringing on their fundamental human rights by proceeding with hazardous blasting activities without regard for their well-being.

Additionally, the residents cited various environmental and regulatory violations by the construction company, including excessive noise emissions and failure to comply with environmental protection standards.

They called upon relevant government agencies, including NESREA, the Ministry of Mines and Solid Minerals Development, the Federal Ministry of Environment, and FCDA, to immediately intervene and halt the hazardous blasting.

The residents reiterated the importance of international best practices in explosives and blasting techniques, urging Gilmor Construction Ltd to prioritize safety and environmental considerations in their operations.