News

Residents of Guzape Abuja call for intervention against hazardous blasting

Osondu Nwachukwu
Osondu Nwachukwu
2 Min Read
Residents of Guzape Abuja, call for intervention against hazardous blasting

Concerned occupants and property owners in the Guzape area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have issued a distress call, appealing to relevant government agencies and Minister Nyesom Wike to intervene urgently to address what they term a “life-threatening blasting of rocks” in their vicinity.

Speaking on behalf of the residents during a press conference in Abuja, former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba, highlighted the dangers posed by the ongoing blasting activities carried out by Gilmor Construction Limited. 

He emphasized that the blasts, conducted for road construction purposes, were being executed in violation of established laws and regulations despite a pending court case.

Achuba stressed the detrimental impact of the constant blasting on the integrity of residential properties and the safety of residents, particularly women and children. 

He lamented the construction company’s lack of adherence to regulatory guidelines despite warnings from law enforcement agencies.

The residents expressed frustration over the delays in legal proceedings to restrain the blasting activities, citing alleged legal technicalities introduced to prolong the case. 

They revealed that the matter had been adjourned multiple times, with the next hearing scheduled for April 16, 2024.

Drawing attention to constitutional provisions safeguarding the dignity and right to life of citizens, the residents questioned the prioritization of road construction over human safety. 

They accused Gilmor Construction Ltd of infringing on their fundamental human rights by proceeding with hazardous blasting activities without regard for their well-being.

Additionally, the residents cited various environmental and regulatory violations by the construction company, including excessive noise emissions and failure to comply with environmental protection standards. 

They called upon relevant government agencies, including NESREA, the Ministry of Mines and Solid Minerals Development, the Federal Ministry of Environment, and FCDA, to immediately intervene and halt the hazardous blasting.

The residents reiterated the importance of international best practices in explosives and blasting techniques, urging Gilmor Construction Ltd to prioritize safety and environmental considerations in their operations.

Share this Article
Posted by Osondu Nwachukwu
Osodu Nwachukwu is a journalist with nearly a decade of experience in the field. He began his career as a reporter for an evening newspaper before moving on to cover regional news for a larger publication. During his time there, he covered a wide range of stories including the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections. Osondu is a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism and holds a Post Graduate Diploma from the International Institute of Journalism. In his free time, he enjoys volunteering with organizations that support people with disabilities. Contact: Osondu.Nwachukwu [at] news.ng
Previous Article Federal High Court awards N5 million damages against EFCC for wrongful accusation Federal High Court awards N5 million damages against EFCC for wrongful accusation
Next Article Google launches lawsuit against crypto scammers over fake app scheme Google launches lawsuit against crypto scammers over fake app scheme

Latest News

TikTok set to be banned in US after House passes bill
TikTok set to be banned in US after House passes bill
Instant money movement platform, TabaPay set to acquire bankrupt fintech, Synapse
Instant money movement platform, TabaPay set to acquire bankrupt fintech, Synapse
Audu family denies rumors of harboring ex-Kogi governor Yahaya Bello
Audu family denies rumors of harbouring ex-Kogi governor Yahaya Bello
Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board tops 2023 efficiency and transparency ranking
Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board tops 2023 efficiency and transparency ranking
Lost your password?