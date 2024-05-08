Tech power tussle: U.S. revokes export licenses to sell chips to China’s Huawei 

The US has cancelled some licences that let businesses send products, such as processors, to Chinese company, Huawei Technologies, in its latest efforts to curb China’s tech power.

The action follows the launch of Huawei’s first AI-enabled laptop, the MateBook X Pro, which is equipped with Intel’s recently announced Core Ultra 9 processor, last month.

“We have revoked certain licenses for exports to Huawei,” the Commerce Department said in a statement on Tuesday but did not give details of which permits had been withdrawn.

“As part of this process, as we have done in the past, we sometimes revoke export licenses,” the spokesperson said, declining to comment on specific licenses. “But we can confirm that we have revoked certain licenses for exports to Huawei.”

In 2019, Huawei was placed on a U.S. trade blacklist, prohibiting American companies from selling technology to the Chinese tech giant, including 5G semiconductors, due to national security concerns.

The United States of America toughened its chip regulations against Huawei in 2020, requiring foreign firms who use American equipment to make chips to obtain a licence before selling semiconductors to Huawei.

“This action will bolster US national security, protect American ingenuity, and diminish Communist China’s ability to advance its technology,” Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said in a statement.

This action could also affect US companies that work with Huawei, as the company still depends on Intel chips to power its laptops, depending on whether licences were withdrawn.