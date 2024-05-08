SportsNews

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel opens up on where he’ll be next season

Ahmed Boulor
Ahmed Boulor
2 Min Read
Thomas Tuchel the outgoing coach of top German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, has opened up on where he will be next season after deciding to leave his current club.

Recall that Tuchel announced in February that he would be leaving Bayern at the end of the season after the club lost three consecutive league games and was left eight points adrift of Bayer Leverkusen.

“We have agreed that we will end our working relationship at the end of this season. Until then, I will of course continue to do everything I can with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success,” Tuchel said in a statement.

Even if Bayern wins the Champions League, the 50-year-old stated in an interview with TNT Sports that it is “very, very, very unlikely” that he will stay at the team after this season. After leaving Chelsea in September 2022, he stated that there is “no reason to doubt the agreement” he has with Bayern and mentioned the possibility of returning to the Premier League.

When asked about the prospect of returning to English football, Tuchel said: “I’d rather not answer, but it is no secret that I loved it at Chelsea, I loved it in England and I loved it in the Premier League for sure; it was a very, very special time and I remember it very well.”

Since taking over as head coach of Bayern in March 2023, Tuchel has led the team through its first Bundesliga campaign without winning the championship since 2012.

