TechNews

WhatsApp mobile app debuts new look, launches new “darker dark mode”

Hamsat Abdurasheed
Hamsat Abdurasheed
2 Min Read

Global Messaging app owned by tech billionaire, Mark Zuckerberg, WhatsApp, has made a significant redesign that includes improved dark mode, new colours, and icons.

Whatsapp, on Thursday, revealed that it is revamping the platform’s design to maintain a modern, user-friendly, and approachable aesthetic. The company has made several adjustments to achieve this, the most prominent of which being a new colour scheme.

According to the update, WhatsApp is giving Android users a built-in bottom navigation bar to help them locate what they’re searching for more quickly. 

For a while now, iOS has had a new navigation bar that allows you to easily view your calls, communities, conversations, and updates.

Zuckerberg recently announced that new chat filters have been added to WhatsApp to improve user convenience for those who use the service like an inbox on Facebook and through his WhatsApp Channel as part of plans to make the chatting app more user-friendly.

The app’s dark mode is also receiving a significant overhaul. WhatsApp’s dark mode is now darker and less taxing on the eyes thanks to a boost in contrast and the use of deeper tones.

In addition to these colour changes, it appears that the chat backdrop, icons, and pictures are also receiving updates. Icons will now be more rounded and defined, and graphics will have more whimsical animations. 

The team has updated the doodle that serves as the chat default backdrop in the interim.

As per the recent update, WhatsApp is also making it simpler for iOS users to transmit images and videos with a new attachment structure. 

Users may now view the options more clearly while transmitting media, surveys, documents, and more by using an expanded tray in place of the full-screen menu.

We earlier reported that WhatsApp’s parent firm, Meta, is said to have started limited testing of Meta AI integration on the messaging app in many African countries including Nigeria and India.

Share this Article
Posted by Hamsat Abdurasheed
Hamsat Abdurasheed is a seasoned tech writer and gamification enthusiast renowned for his expertise in the realms of technology and creative content writing. Hamsat's dedication to amplifying the achievements of African founders, investors, and tech innovators is evident through his prolific work across various platforms, where he has shared over a thousand stories showcasing their strides in the tech space. Contact: Hamsat.Abdurasheed [at] news.ng
Previous Article Arrest of investigative journalist sparks concerns over press freedom in Nigeria Arrest of investigative journalist sparks concerns over press freedom in Nigeria
Next Article Elon Musk’s startup, Neuralink, discloses post-surgery complication in human brain implant Elon Musk’s startup, Neuralink, discloses post-surgery complication in human brain implant 

Latest News

George Finidi bids Enyimba farewell as he prepares to take over as Super Eagles coach
George Finidi bids Enyimba farewell as he prepares to take over as Super Eagles coach
Thomas Tuchel reacts to rumours about links to Chelsea and Manchester United
Thomas Tuchel reacts to rumours about links to Chelsea and Manchester United
Lagos-based lawyer criticises Federal Government's policies under President Bola Tinubu
Lagos-based lawyer criticises Federal Government’s policies under President Bola Tinubu
Federal Government establishes Nigerian Academy for Cultural Studies
Federal Government establishes Nigerian Academy for Cultural Studies
Lost your password?