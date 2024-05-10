WhatsApp mobile app debuts new look, launches new “darker dark mode”

Global Messaging app owned by tech billionaire, Mark Zuckerberg, WhatsApp, has made a significant redesign that includes improved dark mode, new colours, and icons.

Whatsapp, on Thursday, revealed that it is revamping the platform’s design to maintain a modern, user-friendly, and approachable aesthetic. The company has made several adjustments to achieve this, the most prominent of which being a new colour scheme.

According to the update, WhatsApp is giving Android users a built-in bottom navigation bar to help them locate what they’re searching for more quickly.

For a while now, iOS has had a new navigation bar that allows you to easily view your calls, communities, conversations, and updates.

Zuckerberg recently announced that new chat filters have been added to WhatsApp to improve user convenience for those who use the service like an inbox on Facebook and through his WhatsApp Channel as part of plans to make the chatting app more user-friendly.

The app’s dark mode is also receiving a significant overhaul. WhatsApp’s dark mode is now darker and less taxing on the eyes thanks to a boost in contrast and the use of deeper tones.

In addition to these colour changes, it appears that the chat backdrop, icons, and pictures are also receiving updates. Icons will now be more rounded and defined, and graphics will have more whimsical animations.

The team has updated the doodle that serves as the chat default backdrop in the interim.

As per the recent update, WhatsApp is also making it simpler for iOS users to transmit images and videos with a new attachment structure.

Users may now view the options more clearly while transmitting media, surveys, documents, and more by using an expanded tray in place of the full-screen menu.

We earlier reported that WhatsApp’s parent firm, Meta, is said to have started limited testing of Meta AI integration on the messaging app in many African countries including Nigeria and India.