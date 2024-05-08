Victor Osimhen may not end up as a PSG player ---Gianluca Di Marzio

Super Eagles and Napoli FC striker Victor Osimhen may likely not sign for French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PS) next season, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Nigerian international will depart Napoli at the end of the current campaign, according to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, despite having signed a new deal with the team in December that included a release clause worth approximately £113 million ($144 million).

Di Marzio asserted that the 25-year-old would prefer to play in the Premier League next season instead of going back to Ligue 1, even though he has been connected to PSG, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

“I’m not so convinced that Osimhen goes to PSG, he has already played in France with Lille, logical, PSG is something else and would allow you to face matches like the Champions League semi-final, but his preference was and remains England,” Di Marzio said in quotes relayed by Spazio Napoli.

“Chelsea and Arsenal are two clubs that could grab Osimhen.” He added.

This comes days after EPL side Chelsea FC offered Italian club Napoli the sum of €90 million in cash plus Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku to sign Osimhen.

Di Marzio claims that Chelsea is considering enticing Napoli with a partial exchange for Osimhen.

In the proposed trade, Chelsea would pay €90 million in cash to Napoli in exchange for Lukaku, including a young talent, and Osimhen’s signature.

The transfer may eventually see the light of day because Lukaku was being courted by Napoli’s current director, Giovanni Manna, during his summer break at Juventus.