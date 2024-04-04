News

FRSC inter-agency joint task force arrests 35 trailers carrying 982 passengers

Osondu Nwachukwu
Osondu Nwachukwu
2 Min Read
FRSC inter-agency joint task force arrests 35 trailers carrying 982 passengers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Inter-agency Joint Task Force has made significant strides in enforcing road safety regulations. 

The task force’s recent operations resulted in the arrest of 35 trailers that were found to be carrying 982 passengers, according to a statement by Assistant Corps Marshal Jonas Agwu, FRSC Public Education Officer.

”The arrests come as part of the task force’s concerted efforts to curb the dangerous practice of trailers conveying passengers, which poses grave risks to road users. 

”The intercepted trailers were apprehended along critical corridors, with 19 trailers carrying 810 passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway and another 16 trailers with 172 passengers apprehended on the Bauchi-Maiduguri route,” the statement revealed. 

The FRSC, under the leadership of Corps Marshal Dauda Ali Biu, has been actively engaged in ensuring the safety of road users by cracking down on violations that endanger lives. 

”From March 23 to March 30, 2024, the task force’s operations have yielded significant results in mitigating the risks associated with trailer-related crashes and such vehicles’ unauthorized conveyance of passengers.

”Upon interception, the task force ensured the safe disembarkation of all passengers from the trailers and directed them to utilize appropriate means of transportation. 

”This decisive action underscores the commitment of the FRSC and its partner agencies to uphold road safety standards and protect the lives of Nigerians,” the statement added.

The FRSC urged Nigerians to comply with road safety regulations while emphasizing the importance of responsible driving practices to prevent accidents and fatalities on Nigerian roads.

Recall that the Federal Road Safety Corps recently announced that it will follow strategic ways to protect highway users.
The FRSC said it will establish about 115 facilities, which include traffic clash clinics and road signs, creating awareness and arresting road traffic offenders, among others.

Share this Article
Posted by Osondu Nwachukwu
Osodu Nwachukwu is a journalist with nearly a decade of experience in the field. He began his career as a reporter for an evening newspaper before moving on to cover regional news for a larger publication. During his time there, he covered a wide range of stories including the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections. Osondu is a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism and holds a Post Graduate Diploma from the International Institute of Journalism. In his free time, he enjoys volunteering with organizations that support people with disabilities. Contact: Osondu.Nwachukwu [at] news.ng
Previous Article Bayana Bayana must get a positive result against Super Falcons ---Coach Desiree Ellis Bayana Bayana must get a positive result against Super Falcons —Coach Desiree Ellis
Next Article Federal High Court awards N5 million damages against EFCC for wrongful accusation Federal High Court awards N5 million damages against EFCC for wrongful accusation

Latest News

TikTok set to be banned in US after House passes bill
TikTok set to be banned in US after House passes bill
Instant money movement platform, TabaPay set to acquire bankrupt fintech, Synapse
Instant money movement platform, TabaPay set to acquire bankrupt fintech, Synapse
Audu family denies rumors of harboring ex-Kogi governor Yahaya Bello
Audu family denies rumors of harbouring ex-Kogi governor Yahaya Bello
Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board tops 2023 efficiency and transparency ranking
Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board tops 2023 efficiency and transparency ranking
Lost your password?