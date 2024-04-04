FRSC inter-agency joint task force arrests 35 trailers carrying 982 passengers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Inter-agency Joint Task Force has made significant strides in enforcing road safety regulations.

The task force’s recent operations resulted in the arrest of 35 trailers that were found to be carrying 982 passengers, according to a statement by Assistant Corps Marshal Jonas Agwu, FRSC Public Education Officer.

”The arrests come as part of the task force’s concerted efforts to curb the dangerous practice of trailers conveying passengers, which poses grave risks to road users.

”The intercepted trailers were apprehended along critical corridors, with 19 trailers carrying 810 passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway and another 16 trailers with 172 passengers apprehended on the Bauchi-Maiduguri route,” the statement revealed.

The FRSC, under the leadership of Corps Marshal Dauda Ali Biu, has been actively engaged in ensuring the safety of road users by cracking down on violations that endanger lives.

”From March 23 to March 30, 2024, the task force’s operations have yielded significant results in mitigating the risks associated with trailer-related crashes and such vehicles’ unauthorized conveyance of passengers.

”Upon interception, the task force ensured the safe disembarkation of all passengers from the trailers and directed them to utilize appropriate means of transportation.

”This decisive action underscores the commitment of the FRSC and its partner agencies to uphold road safety standards and protect the lives of Nigerians,” the statement added.

The FRSC urged Nigerians to comply with road safety regulations while emphasizing the importance of responsible driving practices to prevent accidents and fatalities on Nigerian roads.

Recall that the Federal Road Safety Corps recently announced that it will follow strategic ways to protect highway users.

The FRSC said it will establish about 115 facilities, which include traffic clash clinics and road signs, creating awareness and arresting road traffic offenders, among others.