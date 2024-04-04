Bayana Bayana must get a positive result against Super Falcons ---Coach Desiree Ellis

The coach of the Bayana Bayana of South Africa, Desiree Ellis, has declared that her team must get a positive result against the Super Falcons of Nigeria ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifying game set to be played at the Monshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Ellis, who made the declaration during an interview with BBC Sport, stated that the game is like the last round of a boxing match where the winner succeeds and the loser goes home.

According to her, she does not need to motivate her players enough before the game because they are playing the Super Falcons of Nigeria, which is still one of the best female teams in the world.

“It’s like you are in the last round of a boxing match, a 12-round fight, where the winner succeeds and the loser goes home,” Ellis said.

“Nigeria is still one of the best teams on the continent. We know how big the game is. We don’t need to motivate the players, but we are excited.

“We need to get a positive result to take the pressure off us and come home in the second leg.”

The remarks made by Ellis come after the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, drummed up support for the Super Falcons of Nigeria ahead of the must-win Paris 2024 Olympics qualifier.

While speaking to NFF TV ahead of the game, Sanusi charged Nigerians from all over the Federal Capital Territory and neighbouring states, and indeed from all over Nigeria, to come out in their tens of thousands to cheer the Super Falcons to victory.

He said it is important for the Super Eagles to get a big win in Abuja to be in good stead before flying to South Africa for the second leg of the qualifier.