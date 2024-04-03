Increased funding and autonomy vital for Nigerian universities’ future, says former UI VC

Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka, has emphasised the urgent need for increased funding and autonomy in the Nigerian university system.

Speaking at the 28th Convocation Lecture of Ekiti State University (EKSU) on Tuesday, Prof. Olayinka underscored the importance of attracting and retaining competent academic staff, researchers, and support staff to enhance the quality of education.

Addressing the theme “The Future of the Nigerian University System,” Prof. Olayinka highlighted the critical role of adequate funding in supporting advanced research and providing quality education.

He called on the government to grant academic and financial autonomy to universities, allowing them to foster creativity and innovation independently.

Expressing concern over the current state of underfunding in universities, Prof. Olayinka lamented the negative impact on the overall learning experience for students.

He advocated for increased funding from the government, proprietors, and funding bodies to provide necessary infrastructure and support for teaching and research activities.

Prof. Olayinka proposed that universities should be granted full autonomy to generate internal revenue and support themselves without imposing tuition fees on students.

According to him, adequate funding would lead to improved teaching quality, research excellence, and innovation, ultimately enhancing the quality of graduates from Nigerian universities.

He called for strengthened university governance and leadership through transparency, accountability, and strategic vision, urging the timely appointment of Governing Boards/Councils to ensure good corporate governance.

Prof. Olayinka stressed the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in repositioning the Nigerian University System for future success.

He, therefore, called for collaborative efforts to address funding challenges, promote academic autonomy, and strengthen university governance to ensure a brighter future for higher education in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has sounded the alarm over the increasing number of Nigerian academics facing life-threatening ailments and stress-related health issues due to deteriorating working conditions and pauperisation.

The union attributed the situation to unfulfilled promises by the government and the challenging economic climate in the country.

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, the National President of ASUU, expressed concern during a press conference held at the end of the National Executive Council meeting of the union at Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State, recently.