Jorginho explains why he decided to sign a short-term deal with Arsenal

Dependable Arsenal midfielder Jorge Luiz Frello Filho Cavaliere, popularly known as Jorginho, has explained why he has decided to sign a short-term deal with the North London club.

Jorginho will only be playing for Arsenal for one more season, with no official option to extend his contract, according to reports, which also states that his new contract will be active until June 2025.

Moments after putting pen to paper on the deal, Jorginho said; “I’m really happy to stay. There was not much to discuss because I feel really good here”.

“Just to know that they appreciate me and want me to stay longer as well, it’s a big thing for me. I feel that I have more to do, so that’s why I’m staying.” He added.

While reacting to the development, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta said that he is delighted that Jorginho has signed a new deal with Arsenal because he is such an important player to the team and a role model with great leadership qualities.

Arsenal’s Sporting Director, Edu, also spoke glowingly about Jorginho, saying he represents what the club stands for with his professionalism and success as a player.

He said; “I know everyone at the club will be very excited that Jorgi will continue to be with us, not only the players and coaches, but all the staff behind the scenes as well. It’s great that Jorginho remains with us as we continue to build to be better and stronger.”