Manchester United join long list of clubs in race to sign Tosin Adarabioyo

English Premier League (EPL) side Manchester United have joined the long list of top-flight clubs in the race to sign Fulham’s 26-year-old defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Per sources cited by ESPN, Manchester United has emerged as a possible destination for the player who started his professional career with Manchester City, making his senior debut in 2016 after progressing through the club’s youth ranks.

Adarabioyo earns £47k/week but hasn’t signed a new contract with Fulham. Talks reportedly took place, but he’s moving on less than a month before the end of the 2023-24 season.

This report has put Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea, and Newcastle on alert as they are among the clubs informed about Adarabioyo’s conditions to sign him as a free agent.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, several clubs in England and across Europe are asking for conditions to sign the player, but no formal proposal has been made.

‘‘Understand that Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea, and Newcastle are among the clubs informed of the conditions of the deal to sign Adarabioyo as a free agent.

‘‘Several clubs are asking for conditions for potential free signings, but no formal proposal has been made. The player will take his time to decide his future.’’ Romano wrote on his official X handle.