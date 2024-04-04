Super Eagles now ranked 30th in latest world rankings by FIFA

The senior national team of Nigeria, popularly known as the Super Eagles, has now been ranked 30th in the latest world rankings released by the world football governing body, the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

The Nigerian national team is still third in Africa, after the Atlas Lions of Morocco and the Teranga Lions of Senegal, despite the Super Eagle’s decline from 28th to 30th place in the rankings that were posted on the FIFA website on Thursday.

According to the latest FIFA rankings, Morocco is ranked first in Africa and 13th globally, while Senegal is ranked second in the continent and 17th globally.

Following their second-place finish in the Africa Cup of Nations, the Super Eagles moved up 14 spots to 28th in the most recent ranking, issued in February.

The Eagles defeated the Black Stars of Ghana 2-1 in a friendly match in March, then fell short of Mali 2-0 in another friendly match played in the city of Marrakech in Morocco.

World Cup winners Argentina is still ranked first, with France coming in second, Belgium in third, England in fourth, and Brazil in fifth.

The top 10 teams in the world rankings are Portugal, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, and Croatia.