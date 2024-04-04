PARIS OLYMPIC QUALIFIER: NFF chieftain drums support for Falcons ahead of game against South Africa

The General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, has drummed up support for the Super Falcons of Nigeria ahead of the must-win Paris 2024 Olympics qualifier against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa.

While speaking to NFF TV ahead of the game, Sanusi charged Nigerians from all over the Federal Capital Territory and neighbouring States, and indeed from all over Nigeria, to come out in their tens of thousands to cheer the Super Falcons to victory.

He said it is important for the Super Falcons to get a big win at the Monshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja to be in good stead before flying to South Africa for the second leg of the qualifier.

Sanusi said, “The NFF is calling on Nigerians from all over the Federal Capital Territory and the neighbouring States, and indeed from all over Nigeria, to come out in their tens of thousands to cheer the Super Falcons to victory in the match against South Africa.

“This is a big match by all standards. We are specially appealing to our people to come en masse and support the Super Falcons. It is important for us to get a big win here in order to be in good stead before flying to South Africa. A handsome win here will bolster our ladies with the confidence and mentality to overcome in Pretoria,” he added.

The Super Falcons team, led by American coach Randy Waldrum, is now putting the finishing touches on their game plan, getting ahead of the first leg of the qualifier against South Africa, set to be played on April 5 in Abuja, the Federal Capital of Nigeria.