Victor Boniface can’t wait to return for Bayer Leverkusen ---Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso, the coach of German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, has informed that Nigerian striker, Victor Boniface is eager to return to action for his club side.

The Spanish manager who disclosed this while speaking to the German press on Tuesday said that Boniface could make his return in the DFB Pokal semi-final match against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

According to him, Boniface has been training hard with a strong mentality, and there is every possibility that he could feature in Wednesday’s encounter from the bench.

Alonso said: ”We have no injured players. Everyone could be available for the squad’’

“Boniface could play a part of the game. He trained hard and came through it with a strong mentality. He can’t wait to be back on the pitch.” The coach added.

Leverkusen have also celebrated the return of their top scorer to full fitness, as the Nigerian international was pictured in training with his teammates last Monday.

The club, which sits atop the German Bundesliga, is glad to have him back at this crucial juncture, as they have important matches in both the domestic Cup and the Europa League.

Recall that Boniface sustained a groin injury during the Super Eagles’ training camp before the 2023 AFCON. His return also bodes well for the senior national team, which will play South Africa in June to continue their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.