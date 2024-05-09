SportsNews

Boehly hints at retaining pochettino’s services as Chelsea coach after recent showing

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has hinted at retaining the services of Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino as coach of the top-flight English Premier League (EPL) side.

Boehly, who gave the hint during a Sportico conference in the city of Los Angeles, said that he has been impressed with the ‘beautiful football’ played by Chelsea in recent matches.

He particularly cited recent EPL games against Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham as matches where Chelsea have shown signs of promise and improvement.

“We’ve seen the last two and a half games, at least in the second half at Aston Villa (2-2 draw), Tottenham (2-0 win) and West Ham (5-0 win), where we played just beautiful football,” Boehly said.

This comes days after Pochettino responded to questions about his future as Chelsea manager after enduring a difficult first season at Stamford Bridge.

Sources suggest that the coach is in a more favourable position to complete the second year of his contract at Stamford Bridge. However, he is still awaiting assurances that he will be allowed to continue leading the London team beyond the last four games of this season.

Pochettino said he needs to assess himself and the players in all circumstances when asked about his future.

