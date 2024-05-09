SportsNews

Mobi Oparaku backs George Finidi to succeed as Super Eagles coach

Ahmed Boulor
Ahmed Boulor
2 Min Read
Atlanta 96 Olympics gold medalist Mobi Oparaku has backed newly appointed Super Eagles coach George Finidi to succeed in his role as the manager of the senior national team.

Oparaku, who backed Finidi to succeed in a chat with New Telegraph, said that he never expected the Nigeria Football Federation to overlook Emmanuel Amuneke.

He further stated that he believes that Amuneke and Finidi would have made a great team, and he would have been overjoyed if they had been selected by the NFF.

Oparaku, however, noted that nevertheless, he will continue to support Finidi and the Nigerian team.

“I have to admit, I never expected the NFF to overlook Amuneke when considering local coaches,” Oparaku told the New Telegraph.

“Personally, I think he would have been an excellent choice, and if I were in charge, I would have gone with him.

“I truly believe that Amuneke and Finidi would have made a great team, and I would have been overjoyed if they had been selected. I think it would have been the best thing to happen to Nigerian football in the past decade or so.

“Nevertheless, we will continue to support Finidi and the Nigerian team.” He added.

Ahmed Boulor is an eclectic, multiple-award-winning journalist who is skilled at crafting content related but not limited to sports, entertainment, politics, business, and tech. Contact: Ahmed.Boulor [at] news.ng
