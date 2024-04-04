SportsNews

Nottingham Forest moves to keep Ola Aina, set to activate ‘stay clause’ for experienced defender

Ahmed Boulor
English Premier League (EPL) side, Nottingham Forest will move to secure the services of Super Eagles defender Ola Aina by activating the player’s clause to remain in England for another year.

According to sources, the modest club has chosen to extend the player’s stay, and the club is ready to activate a contract condition that will allow Aina to stay for an additional year.

Nottingham intends to prevent the player whose contract at the City Ground is running out and is set to leave the club as a free agent by extending his stay at the end of June.

Since his deal with Serie A club Torino expired last year, Aina has been a versatile player for both Steve Cooper and Nuno Espirito Santo.

The 27-year-old former Chelsea trainee has played in 13 Premier League games for Forest so far this year, and his current goal is to keep his team from being relegated.

Aina has been out of the game for a while and has just lately made a comeback, substituting late in the second half of Nottingham Forest’s previous two games.

